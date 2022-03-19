Travis Barker Replies Folks Who Criticised Kourtney Kardashian for Wearing Cannibal Corpse Shirt

In September, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out wearing the merch from the death metal band Cannibal Corpse while out in Venice with Travis Barker.

And this stirred uproar on social media, with former Cannibal Corpse frontman Chris Barnes taking to Twitter to call out the couple for being “posers.”

Now, in a new chat with Revolver, Barker has replied the critics.

“To speak on that, that’s the lamest shit ever,” he said. “Obviously my fiancée doesn’t listen to Cannibal Corpse, but I do. I grew up loving them. For [someone] to mention that in a negative light — fucking lame, you know? She’s wearing it because she’s cold. She’s not claiming she knows every song. But I do! I bought every album, and I learned how to play every album.”

Barker insisted that he’s a huge fan of the death metal band, adding that he has a large selection of Cannibal Corpse merch in his wardrobe.

“I have a gang of Cannibal Corpse T-shirts,” Barker said. “I still love them. I have a gang of King Diamond T-shirts and rare Slayer shirts because I fucking love those bands. I grew up on them. Even though I’m, you know, whatever the world wants to view me as — “Oh, that’s blink-182’s drummer” — actually that guy was playing in a garage with a bunch of speed-metal kids listening to D.R.I. and S.O.D. I enjoyed every fucking minute of it.”

