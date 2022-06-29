Travis Barker Hospitalised in Los Angeles for Undisclosed Ailment

Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital in ambulance on Tuesday, June 28, with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized in Los Angeles for unknown reasons, according to reports.

Barker was photographed lying in a stretcher, while the reality star followed on foot.

The 46-year-old Barker first showed up at West Hills Hospital on Tuesday morning. He was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kardashian followed the ambulance to Cedars-Sinai, per TMZ.

He and Kardashian were married last month in Portofino, Italy and their wedding was featured on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

There is no word on the reason for the medical emergency on Tuesday morning, as Barker simply tweeted, “God save me” but, without more context, it’s unclear if this words were related to his hospitalisation.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

“God Save Me” is also the title of a song off Machine Gun Kelly’s recently-released album Mainstream Sellout, which Barker produced. The song, which Barker co-wrote, is in part about drug addiction, recovery, mental imbalance and fame.

The drummer was hospitalized in 2018 for blood clots in his arms. He has also endured a staph infection and cellulitis, a bacterial infection that can cause swelling, inflammation and pain.

A 2008 plane crash left Barker with third-degree burns on most his body. Six people died in the accident. DJ AM also survived the crash, but died lass than a year later.

Late Tuesday afternoon, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, posted a note on Instagram saying, “Please send your prayers.”

