Travis Barker Breaks Silence on Hospitalisation

Travis Barker has broken his silence and provided an health update since his hospitalisation.

The Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian has shared that he is feeling a lot better following his acute pancreatitis condition which was brought on by a endoscopy.

Barker disclosed what happened via his Instagram stories on Saturday night, noting that he had been feeling great on Monday when he went in for an endoscopy. However, during the procedure, he had a “very small polyp removed right in a sensitive area” and this damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in ife threatening Pancreatitis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...