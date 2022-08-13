Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Get Spicy During Rehearsal

If there’s one thing we know about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage, it is that they can’t keep their hands off themselves.

The couple lit up the gram with spicy photos and videos from Barker’s drumming rehearsals on Friday, August 12.

Kardashian who is currently on tour with her Blink-182 drummer beau, posted photos of herself straddling her man as he practised on the drums. On his own page, Travis posted a clip of himself kissing his Mrs, maintaining that same position while drumming at the same time.

