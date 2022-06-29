Transfer Roundup: Jesus completes Arsenal medical, United near De Jong deal

Gabriel Jesus is having a medical at Arsenal before a £45m move from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old Brazil forward has been wanted by a number of clubs, both in the Premier League and in Europe, but has opted to join the Gunners.

Jesus has made 236 appearances and scored 95 goals for City since moving from Palmeiras in January 2017.

He has won four Premier League titles during his time at Etihad Stadium, plus three League Cups and the FA Cup.

However, his playing time next season was likely to be limited after City signed Norway forward Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

New Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is set to be reunited with midfield maestro Frenkie De Jong after reports that Barcelona have agreed to sell the Dutchman for £65m.

The 24-year old former Ajax star had been reluctant to leave the Camp Nou, but is said to have agrees to a switch as Barca weren’t keen on keeping him.

Chelsea are also said to be on the cusp of completing a £50m switch for Brazil winger Raphinha from Leeds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...