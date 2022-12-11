Transfer Roundup: Barcelona close in on signing Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

Barcelona could finalise a deal to sign France midfielder N’Golo Kante, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in the summer, during January depending on the 31-year-old’s recovery from a hamstring injury.

AC Milan may end their pursuit of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, because of the Morocco international’s wage demands, although the Italian club remain interested in signing 21-year-old Albania striker Armando Broja from the Blues.

Tottenham could look to sign Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij from Inter Milan in January. Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 30-year-old, who will be a free agent in the summer.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was willing to let Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo leave in August but multiple clubs rejected the chance to sign the 37-year-old, who has now left the Old Trafford club, for £80,000-a-week.

BBC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...