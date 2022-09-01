Transfer Deadline Roundup: Neymar offered to Chelsea

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Neymar, 30, as Paris St-Germain bid to offload the Brazil forward to avoid falling foul of Uefa’s Financial Fair Play guidelines.

But while Chelsea are interested in striking a deal for Neymar, in an apparent u-turn, Paris St-Germain are now refusing to sell.

Chelsea have also submitted a new bid for Barcelona’s 33-year-old Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in a player-plus-cash deal which includes Spanish defender Marcos Alonso, 31.

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, 23, and Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, have been linked with Chelsea. Russia’s Zakharyan would cost £12.6m but a reported £126m price tag could scupper any move for Portugal’s Leao.

Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest will join AC Milan on a season-long loan, with the option to turn the move into a €20m permanent switch. The USA defender had been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Brentford hope to hijack Arsenal’s move for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, but would have to smash the club’s transfer record to sign the £25m-rated Ukrainian forward.

Arsenal have submitted a £20m offer for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, 21, but the club want a higher fee for the Brazilian.

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Leicester City’s Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25.

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, 24, is keen to push through a move to Chelsea as owner Todd Boehly launches a £50m bid for the Mexico international.

The Blues have bid £43m for Alvarez as Chelsea aim to sign a forward and a midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Brighton will return with a new bid for Chelsea’s Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, on Thursday. .

Chelsea are closing in on a £77.7m deal to sign Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, but would be willing to let him remain at RB Leipzig on loan for the 2022-23 season.

Fenerbahce have entered the race to sign Paris St-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, 29, with the Argentina striker already garnering interest from fellow Turkish side Galatasaray.

Denmark and Nice forward Kasper Dolberg, 24, is in Spain to complete a loan move to Sevilla.

Former Everton forward James Rodriguez, 31, is interested in playing for La Liga side Sevilla – the Colombian is currently at Qatari club Al-Rayyan.

Paris St-Germain’s Senegal defender Abdou Diallo, 26, who has been linked with a move to Aston Villa, will fly to Germany on Thursday for a medical before a proposed switch to RB Leipzig.

Birmingham’s deal for Bordeaux’s Nigerian forward Josh Maja has fallen through with the 23-year-old opting to remain with the Ligue 2 club.

BBCSport

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...