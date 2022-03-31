Train Attack: Restore normalcy to Nigeria now – Jonathan

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan has joined in condemning the terrorist attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train.

Many lives were lost, some injured and others abducted after terrorists attacked a Kaduna bound train on Monday night.

Reacting to the development, Jonathan in a series of tweets via his Twitter account asked security agencies to scale up their efforts and restore normalcy to the nation.

His post read: “I commiserate with the victims of Monday’s Abuja-Kaduna train attack, the families of the deceased and other Nigerians who have been affected, in one way or the other, by recent events in our country, driven by the violent activities of bandits and terrorists.

“My thoughts are with them even as I pray that all those abducted will be rescued and reunited with their families, soon.

“I call on the security and intelligence services to scale up their efforts and ensure that perpetrators of these dastardly crimes are served with justice, and restore normalcy to our land.”

He urged Nigerians not to succumb to fear and be vigilant as they go about their daily activities.

“I urge Nigerians to be vigilant, optimistic, and not to succumb to pessimism and fear,” Jonathan tweeted.

