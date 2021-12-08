Trailer Accident: Buhari condoles with families of Ojodu students

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with parents, relations and friends of the Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday, along the Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State.

The president’s condolences were conveyed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Wednesday.

The Nigerian leader also extended condolences to the Government and people of Lagos State and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School “over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident”.

He prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the grieving parents and relations at this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery.

His statement comes amid the buildup of tension around the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office in the Ojodu area of the state, creating fears that violence could break out in the area.

Commercial activities within the vicinity also appeared to have been shut down.

The accident occurred at Grammar School Bus-Stop along the Ogunusi Road on Tuesday afternoon when schoolchildren were returning to their respective homes.

The driver of the vehicle lost control before hitting the unspecified number of students.

There have been conflicting accounts on the death toll, with some claiming about 13 students were feared dead, while others said 17 schoolchildren died from the fatal crash.

