Traditional ruler assassinated in Taraba

Gunmen on Saturday killed a kindred head of Yukuben Chiedom in Takum local government area of Taraba State.

The third class chief, Udeng Ibrahim was reportedly abducted by the assassins on Wednesday while he was returning from a peace meeting between the traditional rulers of Takum and Ussa, on a motorcycle with his son.

An eyewitness who spoke to LEADERSHIP, said both the traditional ruler and his son were abducted in Kpambo along Takum Kashimbila road at about 7:pm.

He said the villagers mobilized for a search for the chief and his son throughout Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but could not find them within the area.

He said the bodies of the two persons were later found in the early hours of Saturday along the road.

The eye witness gave the name of the son of the traditional ruler who was also killed as Musa Ibrahim.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...