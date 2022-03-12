Traci Braxton Dead at 50 Following Battle with Cancer

Traci Braxton has allegedly passed away at the age of 50 after a protracted battle with cancer.

The sister to legendary singer Toni Braxton and one fifth of the Braxtons died had been battling with Esophageal cancer for over a year.

Braxton’s husband, Kevin Surratt broke the news to TMZ.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

Traci’s mother and sisters were reportedly by her side when she passed.

Traci appeared on the family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values.” She was an actress, best known for “Sinners Wanted.” She also appeared in “There’s a Stranger in my House” and “Chaaw.” She recorded a hit song, “Last Call,” that rose to #16 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also recorded “Broken Things” featuring her sisters, Toni, Towanda and Trina.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.

