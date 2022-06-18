Tracee Ellis Ross Recounts Harrowing Experience of Being Let Go by Agent Because She Didn’t ‘Pop’

Tracee Ellis Ross is a bonafide superstar but has had her own fair share of disappointment before reaching her current career height.

The actress opened up about how she was let go by an agent and the resultant effect which propelled her career forward.

While speaking at the Comedy Actress Emmy Roundtable, with others including Selena Gomez, Amy Schumer, Molly Shannon, Bridget Everett and Quinta Brunson, Ellis Ross revealed that the unnamed agent told her that she had a of these great attributes; a famous mother, fun personality, and more but when she steps into a room, she just didn’t pop.

Tracee Ellis Ross confessed that her heart was beyond broken by this and she told herself she wasn’t going to pursue acting anymore. But after crying for two days, she resolved within herself to keep doing it as long as she was having fun and that singular decision propelled her career.

