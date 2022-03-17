Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin Stun as Cover Stars for Ebony Magazine New Issue

In celebration of March Women’s Month, Ebony Magazine decided to have not one but two powerhouse females as cover stars for its March issue.

The magazine featured TV mother-daughter duo, Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin from ‘Blackish’ for its HERSTORY edition.

As the beloved TV series comes to an end and the stars gear up for the show’s series finale, Ebony Magazine is celebrating the game changing contributions of these women who have brought Black Girl Magic to our screens, to the culture.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. And, it’s been so educational—having an impact on other families, as well, and building a legacy beyond what my wildest dreams would have been. We have opened the door for so many Black creators to just do their thing and create and have people listen and have a seat at the table. I think that is a part of the legacy of what black-ish has created, especially for my generation.” — Marsai Martin exclusively for EBONY.

Genevas Thomas wrote the cover story with Keith Major actibg as photographer and photo director.

See some of their looks for the cover below.

