Toyosi Etim-Effiong Reveals ‘It Went Down in the DM’ With Husband Daniel Etim-Effiong

Toyosi Etim-Effiong is the latest guest of the Me, Her and Everything Else podcast.

The author and media personality sat down with host, Stephanie Coker and talked about life being married to a male celebrity.

The mother of two who is the wife of Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, revealed that they kicked off their relationship in the DM.

When asked how she deals with women who have crushes on her husband, Toyosi replied that she does empathize with them because she knows how it feels to thirst after someone that is unattainable.

She also discussed jealousy that comes with seeing her husband onscreen, kissing numerous women.

She confessed that she does get jealous sometimes but the line of communication between herself and Daniel is open and honest and they always discuss everything.

See snippet of interview.

