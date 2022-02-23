Wednesday, February 23, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Toyin Lawani Shows Off New Building Project

Toyin Lawani is building her dream home and has shared preliminary photos from the site.

The designer and stylist shared a video of herself on the building site with her husband, showing off the massive housing project.

Toyin Lawani explained that unlike many other Celebrities , she doesn’t show off neither does she announce whatever project she’s working on.

She thanked her brother for insisting she bought the property on which she’s now building her dream home and for taking the project off the ground.

Toyin’s husband, photographer and singer, Segun Adebayo has revealed that he will live in the boys’ quarters once the house is completed.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: