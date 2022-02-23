Toyin Lawani Shows Off New Building Project

Toyin Lawani is building her dream home and has shared preliminary photos from the site.

The designer and stylist shared a video of herself on the building site with her husband, showing off the massive housing project.

Toyin Lawani explained that unlike many other Celebrities , she doesn’t show off neither does she announce whatever project she’s working on.

She thanked her brother for insisting she bought the property on which she’s now building her dream home and for taking the project off the ground.

Toyin’s husband, photographer and singer, Segun Adebayo has revealed that he will live in the boys’ quarters once the house is completed.

