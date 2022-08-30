Toyin Lawani Shares Hilarious BTS of Tobi Bakre’s Promo Shoot for Ojuju Ball

Toyin Lawani has gifted fans with a hilarious video of the BTS moments during Tobi Bakre’s promo shoot for Ojuju Ball set for September 16.

The fashion designer and stylist who styled the cast members in anticipation for the premiere of Jade Osiberu’s ‘Brotherhood’ which has Bakre in the lead, posted the video on her Instagram page.

Lawani made fun of one of her staff members, Ara who had volunteered to rub Tobi’s body with oil for the shoot, citing that she’s a fan of the former reality TV star.

However, Tobi’s wife, Anu Bakre showed up on the set of the shoot causing Ara to immediately withdraw from her ministrations on the Nollywood star.

She only returned to the job at hand after seeking permission from the Mrs who urged her to continue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...