Tuesday, August 9, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Toyin Lawani Shares Clips of Bay Bump After Revealing She Suffered Miscarriage

Toyin Lawani has shared videos of herself while pregnant with her fourth child, following her revelation that she suffered a miscarriage.

The designer and stylist who told Chude Jidenowo on his podcast that she lost the baby after shooting the reunion for her reality TV show, ‘Real Housewives of Lagos,’ shared clips of herself with a baby bump via her Instagram page.

The mother of three disclosed that the baby was not planned as she only recently welcomed her third child in 2021, hence she and her husband decided not to tell anyone they were expecting again.

However, the numerous health challenges she has suffered over the years coupled with new diagnosis led her to depression, ultimate leading to the loss of the pregnancy.

Toyin Lawani thanked everyone who has checked up on her since news about her miscarriage broke.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: