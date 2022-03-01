Toyin Lawani Releases Short Film as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Though Toyin Lawani has revealed that she is not having any party to mark the auspicious occasion of her 40th birthday as she has decided. It to make a fuss about it, she sure puts lot of effort behind the scenes.

The designer and stylist released a short film which chronicled her life’s journey from birth till date in honour of her birthday.

Lawani shared the video which was shot by Akin Alabi, on her Instagram stories where her first daughter, Tiannah played her younger version, her second daughter, Eleora played a baby Toyin and her son appeared as himself with her husband Segun Adebayo aka Deeunkown providing the soundtrack for the clip.

Watch below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...