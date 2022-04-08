Toyin Lawani is Willing to Marry As Many Men As Possible for Love

Toyin Lawani is not bothered about what people have to say about her especially as it concerns her live life and children.

The fashion mogul, stylist and reality TV star who is a cast member of Showmax’s Real Housewives of Lagos, spoke about people’s opinion of her.

Toyin Lawani noted that a lot of people attempt to give her grief because she has three kids with three different men and says she’s unbothered.

She added that if her newest husband messes up, she will leave the relationship and move on to the next marriage and probably have another kid making it four children by four men and she’s willing to go on like that for as long as she finds love.

Watch an excerpt of RHOL where she shared her thoughts.

