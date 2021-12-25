Toyin Lawani Hails Toyin Abraham for Paying for Colleague, Bimpe Oyebade’s Wedding Dress

Toyin Lawani has hailed her friend fir her largesse towards her younger colleague, Bimpe Oyebade who got married earlier in the week.

The designer and stylist who designed and made the custom dress for the Nikkai wedding ceremony between actors; Adedimeji Lateef and his bride and colleague, Bimpe Oyebade shared the news on her Instagram page.

Toyin Lawani revealed that she was having a random discussion about the 3 clothes she wanted to make for Oyebade’s wedding when the latter noted that the bride was her goddaughter and offered to pay.

She added that the wedding dress cost millions of Naira but the actress did a bank transfer there and then to pay for it.

Youruba Nollywood sweethearts, Bimpe Oyebade and Adedimeji Lateef tied the knot on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...