Toyin Lawani Hails Daughter on 17th Birthday, Wear Matching Outfits for Shoot

Toyin Lawani is the proud mother of a 17-year-old daughter, her first child Tiannah.

The designer, stylist and mother of three posted stunning photos of the herself and the birthday girl in matching outfits on her Instagram page.

Lawani wrote a lengthy message to celebrate the birthday of Tiannah, revealing that she birthed her at 23 after tying the knot with her ex-husband at 19.

She added that despite being young, nurturing and raising her daughter came to her naturally without any help.

Toyin Lawani revealed that at the time she gave birth to her daughter, she was already very rich with cars, houses, businesses, etc but all of those could not compare with the joy the latter brought into her life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...