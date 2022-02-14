Toyin Lawani Announces She’s Pregnant Again 4 Months After Welcoming Daughter

Toyin Lawani has announced that she’s expecting her fourth child and her second hold with her husband, Segun Adebayo aka Segun Wealth.

The designer and stylist who welcomed her first child with the photographer and singer some few months ago, announced that they had a new baby on the way.

Toyin broke the news on Instagram while revealing that her husband proposed to her back on February 14, 2021, hence, today marks their first proposal anniversary.

“Last Valentine’s Day @segun_wealth proposed to me to be his wife. Fast forward to this Valentine’s Day, @kingtinukeeleora joined us. I’m not even shy about it, I’m already pregnant for our second baby,” she captioned her post.

