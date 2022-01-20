Toyin Abraham’s Husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi Guys Himself a Lexus SUV for Birthday

Toyin Abraham went all out for her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi’s birthday on January 17.

The actress had different events planned, getting Timi Dakolo to serenade him with the birthday song at 12 midnight, a Yoruba poet to hail him and so much more but the birthday boy also came through for himself.

The actor and father of two decided to splurge on a brand new Lexus SUV for himself to commemorate his new year.

A colleague of the actor posted a picture of the car via her own Instagram page as she congratulated him for the acquisition.

