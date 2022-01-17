Toyin Abraham Surprises Husband with a Timi Dakolo Performance for Birthday

Toyin Abraham is the assistant celebrant today as her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi is a year older.

The actress who just returned from the UK with her family after the successful screening of her film, “The Ghost and the Tout Too” at Odeon Cinema, gifted her man a one-of-a-kind birthday experience.

Toyin Abraham got Timi Dakolo, one of Kolawole Ajeyemi’s favourite artistes to serenade him with the birthday song in the early hours of Monday, January 17. She posted the clip of her Instagram page and captioned it,

“I got him. @timidakolo is one of his favourites so I brought him home to wish Oko mi @kolawoleajeyemi happy birthday.”

