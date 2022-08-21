Toyin Abraham Squashes Beef with Colleague Liz Anjorin

Toyin Abraham and Liz Anjorin have finally squashed their over 3-year long beef.

The ‘Prophetess’ star took to her social media to announce the new development in her relationship with her business woman colleague on Saturday, August 20.

Sharing an Instagram post on her page, Toyin revealed that she had nothing against the other woman after the conclusion of police investigation on the matter.

The mother of one noted that she had to get the police involved after Anjorin accused her of being behind an unflattering statement made by a fan which led to latter cursing and calling out the former.

Abraham thanked her fans for supporting her brand and sticking with her through the years and pleaded with them not to attack anyone on her behalf.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...