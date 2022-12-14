Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Toyin Abraham Snags Endorsement Deal with Quickteller

2022 is not over yet hence, Toyin Abraham isn’t done stacking up her cash before the end of the year.

The actress and filmmaker just announced that she has snagged an endorsement deal with payment solution brand, Quickteller.

Abraham made the announcement via her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 13, sharing photos of the signing on ceremony where she was spotted in the brand’s merchandise.

“I am super excited to join the Quickteller family! Show my family some love guys. Let’s create magic,” she said.

