Toyin Abraham has been announced as the first and only ambassador for custard brand, Checkers Custard.

The actress disclosed her new deal via her Instagram page on Monday, February 7, as she shared a promotional as for the brand on her page.

She hailed the brand as the go-to custard for premium taste while promising it comes out smooth and definitely fuels the body with energy.

