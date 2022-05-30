Monday, May 30, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Toyin Abraham Shows Off One-of-a-kind Dance Moves

Toyin Abraham decided to show off her ‘happy feet’ after being egged on by colleague, Deyemi Okanlawon and it was indeed something.

The actress and mother of one posted a clip of herself making an attempt at doing the viral ‘leg work’ dance but it was nothing short of a disaster.

In the video she out up, Deyemi Okanlawon could be heard in the background, urging her go on that she has almost gotten the dance steps.

It got so critical that a point, Abraham had to remove her crocs and attempt to dance barefooted to secure her mastery of it.

Watch the hilarious video below.

