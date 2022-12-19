Search
Toyin Abraham Shares Rave Review from Tunde Kelani Over New Movie

By: Tofunmi Oluwashina

Toyin Abraham is already enjoying great reviews for her latest cinematic offering, Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper.

The film which premiered on Sunday, December 18 and is set to hit theatres on Friday, December 23, received high praise from ace filmmaker, Tunde Kelani.

Abraham took to her Instagram page to share the review from the ‘Thunderbolt’ creator who hailed her for putting together a formidable creative team for a noteworthy Christmas and new year present; her new film.

An excited Toyin Abraham wrote,

“Egabmi, coming from baba TK, haaaaa.”

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

