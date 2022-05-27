Toyin Abraham Serenades Husband, Signs Ambassador Deal with Purit

It is the year of the bag for Toyin Abraham who has bagged yet another ambassadorship deal with Purit Nigeria.

The actress announced her new partnership with the disinfectant brand via her Instagram page on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Abraham shared photos from her official unveiling as the new brand ambassador and added that she had officially become a Purit woman and mum.

Just before leaving home for her Purit event, Toyin Abraham treated her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi to a beautiful serenade session. She gave her own spin to the viral song about women being carried to their husbands’ house. Hear her version below.

