Toyin Abraham Reveals Details of Scammer Defrauding Folks with her Name and Husband’s Photo

Toyin Abraham has revealed the details of a scammer who has been defrauding folks by posing as her and her husband.

The actress shared a screenshot of the full name on the account number the fraudster has been receiving money through, via her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon.

Toyin Abraham thanked OPAY bank for responding swiftly to her message and revealing the identity of thief who had been lying to folks using her name and her husband’s picture. The name on the account was revealed to be TAYE ALABi AYO and not Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi as the fraudster claimed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...