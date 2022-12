Toyin Abraham has dropped the trailer of her latest cinematic project – ‘Ijakumo'(The Born Again Stripper).

The actress and filmmaker who has been teasing fans for a bit now, released the official trailer on Monday, December 5.

The film which stars Nollywood’s finest such as; Kunle Remi, Bimbo Akintola, Uzor Arukwe, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Toyin Abraham and a host of others, will hot cinemas on December 23. Watch trailer below.

