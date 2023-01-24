Search
Toyin Abraham Drags RevolutionPlus Over Contract Termination

Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to publicly drag Realty company, RevolutionPlus Properties.

The actress who was a former ambassador for the brand which has been involved in a number of social media call-outs by clients recently, revealed she has severed toes with the company and is no longer a face of the brand.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Abraham went on a lengthy rant, accusing owners of RevolutionPlus Properties of shading her on social media, calling her disloyal because she refused to advertise the brand and has not been as affectionate.

In her defense, Toyin Abraham noted that she has had several closed door meetings with the brand to either refund clients’ money or allocate the lands and houses paid for by these people as the situation has been a recurring problem with the company for a while, with many accusing RevolutionPlus of fraud.

She added that’s she’s ready to drag all involved both online and offline as they have taken her gentility for stupidity and since she’s in the know about everything happening with the company outside of social media, they better tread carefully and do the needful.

