Toyin Abraham Celebrates Selling Out Odeon Cinema

Toyin Abraham is already making bank in 2022 with her 2021 movie, The Ghost and the Tout Too.

The actress and filmmaker who is currently away in the UK revealed that she sold out Odeon cinema in three days for the viewing of her movie.

Toyin Abraham noted a few years ago, she took her movie, Alakada Reloaded to the same Odeon Cinema and she neither filled the hall nor had a sold out show. However, this year, the story is different.

She encouraged everyone to keep pushing because what is theirs will definitely make its way to them as she announced that she was taking the film to Dubai.

