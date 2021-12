Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has the highest grossing film of 2021 and is grateful for it.

The actress and filmmaker took to Instagram to share the news that her movie, “The Ghost and the Tout Too garnered N134.4 Million at the box office. The Prophetess, a Niyi Akinmolayan film which she starred in also ranked second for the year 2021 raking in N131.4 Million.

Posting a screenshot of the list, Toyin Abraham captioned it,

“Mi o ni caption. E help mi pelu caption.*

