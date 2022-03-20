Toyin Abraham Breaks Down in Tears as Son Participates in School’s Interhouse Sports

Toyin Abraham was one emotional mama as she watched her son, Ireoluwa participate in his school’s Inter-house sports competition.

The actress and mum shared a clip of herself, her husband and step-daughter at the toddler’s school’s game as she noted her disbelief at having a sin old enough to participate in the competition.

Toyin Abraham said she couldn’t help the tears as she watched Ire express his creativity and represent his house in front of hundreds of spectators. She asked other parents how they felt watching their kids hit a milestone as she offered prayers for all kids.

