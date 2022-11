Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo have signed on to become Goldberg Beer’s female ambassadors.

The Nollywood stars announced their new gig via their respective Instagram pages, joining colleagues Odunlade Adekola and Mr Macaroni who are already ambassadors for the brand.

Abraham and Ojo both shared promotional videos of the brand as Toyin shared her excitement at becoming the first female brand ambassador for Goldberg, especially as she gets to do it with her ‘sister’, Iyabo.

