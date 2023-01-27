Search
Toure sacked as Wigan coach after 9 matches

Sports

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure has been sacked by Wigan after failing to win any of his nine games in charge of the Championship strugglers.

Toure only agreed to a three-and-a-half-year contract at Wigan on November 29, but his disastrous reign is already over.

The Latics took just two points from Toure’s seven league matches, with a 2-0 loss to Luton last weekend leaving them bottom of the table, four points from safety.

Wigan were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Luton after a replay as the pressure mounted on Toure.

Hired to replace Leam Richardson at Wigan, Toure was in his first managerial role following assistant coaching spells with Ivory Coast, Celtic and Leicester.

The 41-year-old’s dismissal leaves Wigan looking for their fifth permanent manager in the last three years.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the football club,” Wigan chief executive Malachy Brannigan said.

“Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.

“We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included.

“Therefore, we will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the second tier for next season.”

