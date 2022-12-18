Tory Lanez Shooting Trial: Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard Goes Missing Ahead of Court Appearance

Complex is reporting that Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard, who was scheduled to testify on Friday at Tory Lanez’s felony assault trial, is missing.

Per the outlet, the security detail name Justin Edison cannot be located. And in a statement to Complex, Meg’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said:

“We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court. The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts.”

TMZ added that the Los Angeles Police Department has yet to open a missing person case for Edison. It is worth noting that Edison is the person Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris allegedly sent a text message, claiming that “Tory shot meg.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

