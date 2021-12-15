Tory Lanez Goes on a Rant on Twitter After Judge Upholds Assault Charges Against Him in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez is upset with the media for reporting the drama in the court yesterday where a judge upheld the assault charges against him.

In case you missed it: LA Time said described what went down in court, saying: “Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, shook his head, seemingly in disgust, several times throughout the 90-minute preliminary hearing, shouting at a detective at one point before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Borjon upheld the assault and weapons possession charges against the 29-year-old. Both Lanez and his defense attorney declined to comment outside the courtroom.”

Also, Los Angeles Police Det. Ryan Stogner testified that Lanez yelled “Dance, bitch!” as he opened fire on Stallion.

The rapper faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and 8 months in state prison. You can read all about that here.

Reacting to the news reports, Lanez went on a short rant on his Twitter: “NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media.”

See his tweet:

NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 14, 2021

