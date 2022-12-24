Tory Lanez Found Guilty on All Three Charges in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been found guilty of the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Recall that the Canadian rapper whose real name is Daystar Peterson had pleaded not guilty to all three charges, which include one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Now, a California jury has found him guilty, and he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison.

He will be sentenced on January 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, check out the report of how his father screamed in court after the verdict was read out.

A jury has convicted Tory Lanez of all three charges for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A crazy and downright scary scene in the courtroom as his father and stepmother screamed about wicks injustice. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2022

