Tory Lanez Faces Additional Felony Firearm Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez has been hit with another charge in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Per Complex, the felony charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence was added to the case. The rapper was previously charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle. And all of these stem from the alleged 2020 shooting involving him and Megan in the Hollywood Hills area.

Confirming the new charge, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said, “A felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence was added to the information.”

And court documents viewed by the outlet said that “in the commission and attempted commission of the above offense, [Tory Lanez] personally inflicted great bodily injury upon” Megan Thee Stallion.

His actions are described as involving “great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm, and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, and callousness.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...