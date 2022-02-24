Tory Lanez Claims He Apologised to Megan Thee Stallion for Cheating on Her, Not About the Alleged Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram to publish a screenshot of an apology Tory Lanez sent to her last July, which she said was his apology for shooting her in the foot.

Recall that they are still going to court over the alleged shooting, and while Megan has insisted that the Canadian rapper shot her, he has incessantly denied it.

Yesterday’s court appearance was moved to April, with some people alleging that Tory’s DNA was not found on the weapon, a claim this lawyer has shut down.

FAKE NEWS ALERT: Any reports of Tory Lanez's DNA not being found on the weapon in the Megan Thee Stallion case are FALSE. Today's pre-trial hearing was just postponed to April 5 and that fake news tweet was sent out before the hearing even started. #megantheestallion #torylanez — Eileen Reslen (@EileenReslen) February 23, 2022

And so, when Megan published the apology to reiterate the claims that he shot her, Tory claimed that the apology was for cheating on her, never about a shooting.

Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends …. and I got caught 🤷🏾‍♂️ … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho … — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022

