Tory Lanez Bail Reportedly Increased for Violating Protective Order in Megan Thee Stallion Case

Tory Lanez was handcuffed in court yesterday and taken into police custody for violating the terms of the protective order against him filed by Megan Thee Stallion.

TMZ and Rolling Stone report that after the arrest, his bail was increased to $350,000 and he was only released after he posted the amount.

This all stems from his felony assault case in which he is accused of shooting Megan in the foot. And confirming yesterday’s case to Pitchfork yesterday, his lawyer Shawn Holley said: “The D.A. requested that Mr. Peterson’s bail be revoked or, in the alternative, that it be increased to $5 million. We are pleased that the Court rejected those outrageous requests.”

Pitchfork adds: “Under the terms of the protective order, Lanez had been prohibited from contacting or coming within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion, who accused the Canadian artist of shooting her in the foot in 2020. He previously had his bail increased when he performed at the same Miami festival as Megan Thee Stallion.”

Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon added that Judge David V. Herriford determined yesterday that Lanez violated the protective order because some of the musician’s tweets “seem to be clear messages” to Megan Thee Stallion. The judge definitively ruled that Lanez is “not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.”

The case is tentatively slated for December 14, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...