Topless Woman Crashes Cannes Festival, Protesting Sexual Violence Against Ukrainian Women

An activist stormed the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival to protest against the sexual violence that women in Ukraine reportedly have been facing since their country was invaded by Russia.

Deadline reports that the woman crashed the red carpet during the premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing. And from the clips making rounds on social media, she is seen undressed, her body streaked with colours of the country’s flag. She yells and cries, the words “Stop Raping Us” inked across her chest, and the word “SCUM” on her back.

This comes amid reports that Russian forces have been raping, torturing, and executing locals in Ukraine.

See her protest:

