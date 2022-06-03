Top two Referees come out as gay [Photo]

Two Scottish referees have become the first to come out publicly as gay.

Category one officials Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson follow footballers Josh Cavallo and Jake Daniels in coming out.

Napier said he was inspired by the players’ decision and believes it is time “to see the climate change” within the sport.

“It’s something that I never thought I’d be sitting here doing,” he told the Scottish FA.

“It’s something I’ve obviously lived with for a long time. It’s been a difficult journey to get to this point. It’s really important that people like me are willing to sit here and do this.

“I don’t think this needs to be a news story but I think at the moment, it really does because we need to see the climate change so that people do feel that they can be their true self and live happily and comfortable in their own skin. And then that needs to transcend into football.”

