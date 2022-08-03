Top Nigerian commissioner dies in car crash

The Yobe State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Goni Bukar Lawan, has died in a motor accident on Tuesday.

Goni, a former member of the House of Representatives, who was fondly known as BUGOM, was involved in a ghastly motor accident on Potiskum-Azare expressway in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, after attending the funeral of a friend, Hassan Gambo. He was reportedly departing for Kano when the accident occurred around 1:30 PM.

Yusuf Ali, the Senior Special Assistant on Digital and Strategic Communications, to Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State Governor, confirmed Goni’s demise via a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiun. Death A Bitter Fact, A Reminder.

“The death of Hon. Goni Bukar Lawan has really striked [sic] us very deeply. He was hale and hearty hours before his death at the funeral of Hassan Gambo is very painful,” Ali’s statement reads.

“The death is picking us randomly. Oh death! You will never know is near until it strikes.

“BUGON is death after Hassan Gambo. Indeed, Yobe is in a state of grief. But just like other deaths is always a bitter realization, a huge reminder and a recurring scary thought: ‘How long before we’re the one lying lifeless being washed, shrouded and buried by others?’ Allahu Akhbar.”

