Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Titanic as Paramount Pictures’ Highest Grossing Domestic Film

Top Gun: Maverick has officially risen to become Paramount Pictures’ Highest grossing domestic film.

The jaw-dropping receipts from the hit film which comes 35 year after the first installment, starring superstar Tom Cruise, has broken the 25-year-old record held by the 1997 classic ‘Titanic’.

According to @Variety, Paramount Pictures just announced a milestone achievement, as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has officially surpassed ‘Titanic’ as the studio’s highest-grossing domestic film in its 110-year history. During its initial release, ‘Titanic’ grossed $600.7 million domestically, a record that has finally been broken, however it still remains as the third-biggest worldwide release of all time—-but ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ could also surpass that record as well, according to estimates from industry experts.

Paramount President and CEO Brian Robbins, spoke about the staggering achievement.

“For 110 years, Paramount Pictures has produced and distributed some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, including the all-time classic ‘Titanic,’ which marks its 25th anniversary this year. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original ‘Top Gun’ fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”

