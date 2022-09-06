Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Black Panther as 5th Highest Grossing Movie in USA

Top Gun: Maverick has broken another record 36 years after the initial 1986 classic was made.

The sequel which saw Tom Cruise reprise his role has officially crossed the $700 million-dollar-mark in North America, proving once again that Cruise is still one of the biggest stars in Hollywood despite being in the business for 40 years.

According Variety, ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ has become one of six movies to ever reach that milestone at the domestic box office….meaning it has now surpassed Black Panther.

After 15 weeks in theaters, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has overtaken ‘Black Panther’ as the fifth-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history, both domestically and globally. ‘Maverick’ has racked up $740 million overseas and $1.44 billion worldwide, compared to ‘Black Panther’s’ $674 million overseas and $1.347 billion worldwide.

This is achievement comes less than two months after the massively successful sequel, Top Gun: Maverick surpassed previous box-office record-holder #Titanic as being the highest-grossing Paramount movie in history.

