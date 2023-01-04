Search
Emmanuel Offor
Top clubs rejected Ronaldo for as little as £80,000 per week – Report

Sports

Top European clubs turned down the opportunity to sign former Manchester United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo for as low as £80,000 per week.

Super agent Jorge Mendes reportedly offered the football icon to various clubs playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo was said to be willing to slash his weekly wages to £80,000 per week but yet could not find a suitable club.

The Athletic reports that the Portugal goal machine was desperate to stay in Europe and play in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 after failing to secure a move to a Champions League team.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar, who is now the highest paid sports person alive in Saudi Arabia, felt he was disrespected by new manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

But on completion of his transfer to Arab, Ronaldo claimed he had multiple offers on his table from Champions League clubs but chose to join Al Nassr.

